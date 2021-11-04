Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

ADPT traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 901,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $135,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,808.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

