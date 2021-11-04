Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $21.46 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up about 1.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

