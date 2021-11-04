Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up about 2.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,332,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.37. 7,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $124.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

