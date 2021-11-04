Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises about 4.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Camden Property Trust worth $78,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.75. 8,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,054. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

