Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.25 EPS.
Shares of ATGE traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.
ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
