Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.25 EPS.

Shares of ATGE traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

