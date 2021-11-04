Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 28700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 152.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

