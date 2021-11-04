Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 11,381 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 11,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $244,691.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

