Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AIH stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

