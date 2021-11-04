Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.80 and the lowest is $5.69. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $186.73. 4,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.26. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $191.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $16,837,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,849 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

