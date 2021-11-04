Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.26. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $191.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

