Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 334,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 39,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 430.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 196,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

