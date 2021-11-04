AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.80.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO has a 12 month low of $84.51 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $2,852,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.