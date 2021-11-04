AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.90 billion-$11.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52 week low of $84.51 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.80.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.