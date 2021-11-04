AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.19

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.19 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 78756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

AGF.B has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

