AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.19

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.19 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 78756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.62.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

