Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 190.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 10,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $75.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
