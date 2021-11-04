Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 190.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 10,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $75.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

