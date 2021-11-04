Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Agilysys stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

