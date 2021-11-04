Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.83% of Agrify worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agrify by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agrify by 39.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

