Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by Cowen from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AC. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

Air Canada stock opened at C$24.95 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.66 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

