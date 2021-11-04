Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 25.6% in October

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 966,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

