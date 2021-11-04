Airbloc 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,921.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Airbloc has a market cap of $7.36 million and $14,921.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

