Akerna (KERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Akerna to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,989. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Akerna worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

