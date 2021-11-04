Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

ALB traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.66. 1,839,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.93 and its 200 day moving average is $198.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $276.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.15.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

