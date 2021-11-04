Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday.

ALX stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.61. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s has a one year low of $237.50 and a one year high of $308.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at $2,737,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

