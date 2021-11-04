Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQN stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

