Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. Acquires 28,005 Shares

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

