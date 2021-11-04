Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Sells $263,240.00 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ALLE traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $131.08. 455,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.