Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Shares of ADS opened at $87.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

