Alliance Global Partners Boosts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.50

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target increased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.20 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

URG opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $366.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

