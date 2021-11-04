AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.