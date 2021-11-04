Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Discovery were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $50,394,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.