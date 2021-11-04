Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 580,345 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.78 million, a PE ratio of -412.15 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.