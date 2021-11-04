Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RLI were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $112.57 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

