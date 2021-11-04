Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,468 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,495 shares of company stock worth $12,637,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

