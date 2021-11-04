Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

