Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 158.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 199,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 19.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

