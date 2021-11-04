Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. 58,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,166. The firm has a market cap of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

