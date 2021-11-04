Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 696,349 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.02 and a current ratio of 24.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
