Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 685,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $379,845. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

