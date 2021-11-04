Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $139,013.76 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,935.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $2,982.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,835.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,639.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

