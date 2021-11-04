Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,935.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,982.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,835.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2,639.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 24,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

