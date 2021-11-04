Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $53.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,988.81. 54,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $2,982.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,835.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,639.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

