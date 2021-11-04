Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) were down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 78,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 184,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

