Amalgamated Bank Acquires 124,321 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 422.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 97.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 145,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after buying an additional 791,919 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $8,835,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

