Amalgamated Bank Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.87 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

