Amalgamated Bank Purchases 39,697 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 77,176 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

PENN stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

