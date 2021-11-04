Amalgamated Bank Purchases 42,369 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 427.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

