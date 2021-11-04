Amalgamated Bank Purchases 69,071 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,071 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

