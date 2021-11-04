Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

