Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,305 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 629,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 166,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,190 shares of company stock worth $1,342,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

